Daria Kulesh’s soaring vocals and vibrant stories and songs in Long Lost Home take you on a journey, both historic and personal, through the past in tribute to her grandmother and her family and their homeland of Ingushetia.

Deep in the Caucasus Highlands, this is an ancient land of breathtaking beauty and harrowing history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long Lost Home is a story for our troubled times, celebrating humanity and strength in the face of adversity and injustice.

Daria Kulesh - Long Lost Home will be performed at Morecambe library.

It is an uplifting testimony of hope against hate.

Daria Kulesh has been described by Mike Harding as “one of the finest voices and one of the most intriguing and interesting songwriters on the present folk scene”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Russia but based in the UK for the last 15 years, she fearlessly explores her heritage and turbulent family history in Ingushetia (North Caucasus) with songs that "aren't just sung, but lived".