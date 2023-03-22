News you can trust since 1837
Russian singer performs show at Morecambe library

A touring event comes to Morecambe library on Saturday, April 22 at 7pm.

By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:56 GMT

Daria Kulesh’s soaring vocals and vibrant stories and songs in Long Lost Home take you on a journey, both historic and personal, through the past in tribute to her grandmother and her family and their homeland of Ingushetia.

Deep in the Caucasus Highlands, this is an ancient land of breathtaking beauty and harrowing history.

Long Lost Home is a story for our troubled times, celebrating humanity and strength in the face of adversity and injustice.

Daria Kulesh - Long Lost Home will be performed at Morecambe library.
It is an uplifting testimony of hope against hate.

Daria Kulesh has been described by Mike Harding as “one of the finest voices and one of the most intriguing and interesting songwriters on the present folk scene”.

Born in Russia but based in the UK for the last 15 years, she fearlessly explores her heritage and turbulent family history in Ingushetia (North Caucasus) with songs that "aren't just sung, but lived".

To book tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/spot-on-rural-touring/t-zzppppk

