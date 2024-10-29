Royal visit to Lancaster war memorial and city museum
HRH Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester will witness the commemorations on Tuesday December 17.
The memorial in the Garden of Remembrance alongside Lancaster Town Hall was unveiled on December 3 1924, six years after the end of World War One.
Now, the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin and youngest grandchild of George V will see all the names of Lancaster men killed in the Great War and also World War Two inscribed on the memorial.
The duke, who was 80 in August and born in 1944 towards the end of World War Two, also will visit Lancaster City Museum in Market Square, which celebrated its centenary last year and houses
the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum.
An architect, he is patron of both the British Association of Friends of Museums and the Richard III Society.
He is a cousin of Princess Alexandra, who for 40 years was Chancellor of Lancaster University and Colonel-in-Chief of the King’s Own Royal Border Regiment from 1977 to 2006.