Rock singer John Waite spotted in Lancaster pub after travelling over from the US
Rock musician John Waite – best known for his 1984 hit single, Missing You – turned up at The Tap House yesterday, September 8, where he posed for this picture with pub boss Bill Johnston.
John, who is from Lancaster, spent time at the Gage Street venue listening to resident jazz band, The Sun Street Stompers.
He was over from the States visiting his mum.
Bill posted on Facebook: "Was lovely to see John Waite visit your 'All New' The Tap House this afternoon. He absolutely loved The Sun Street Stompers resident Jazz band!
“The rock musician is over from the States, once again, visiting his mum. Thanks for calling in John and see you next time.”
Born in Lancaster, John went to Greaves Secondary Modern School and then Lancaster Art College (The Storey Institute).