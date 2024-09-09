A famous face joined punters for a pint in a Lancaster pub at the weekend.

Rock musician John Waite – best known for his 1984 hit single, Missing You – turned up at The Tap House yesterday, September 8, where he posed for this picture with pub boss Bill Johnston.

John, who is from Lancaster, spent time at the Gage Street venue listening to resident jazz band, The Sun Street Stompers.

He was over from the States visiting his mum.

Bill posted on Facebook: "Was lovely to see John Waite visit your 'All New' The Tap House this afternoon. He absolutely loved The Sun Street Stompers resident Jazz band!

“The rock musician is over from the States, once again, visiting his mum. Thanks for calling in John and see you next time.”

Born in Lancaster, John went to Greaves Secondary Modern School and then Lancaster Art College (The Storey Institute).

His Missing You hit reached No 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart.

He was also the lead vocalist for successful rock bands, The Babys and Bad English.