Rock comes back to Lancaster University venue after 38 years
Bob Marley, The Who, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Black Sabbath, U2, Dire Straits, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Tina Turner, Queen, T. Rex, Blondie, Ramones, The Pretenders, and AC DC are just some of the acts who appeared on stage in the Great Hall.
Now rock is coming back to college with a special evening celebrating the history of rock and pop music at Lancaster University with an in-conversation with Barry Lucas followed by pop acts performing.
Barry, initially as a student and then a Student Union member turned Lancaster University into one of the great gig venues of the 1970s and 1980s.
Following the in-conversation, a line-up of rock and pop acts curated by Lancaster Music Co-operative will be playing the venue.
This will all happen in the Great Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2024 all day.
Further information to be confirmed.