The Great Hall at Lancaster University was one of the great centres for live rock music for 15 years, from 1970 until 1985.

Bob Marley, The Who, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Black Sabbath, U2, Dire Straits, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Tina Turner, Queen, T. Rex, Blondie, Ramones, The Pretenders, and AC DC are just some of the acts who appeared on stage in the Great Hall.

Now rock is coming back to college with a special evening celebrating the history of rock and pop music at Lancaster University with an in-conversation with Barry Lucas followed by pop acts performing.

Barry, initially as a student and then a Student Union member turned Lancaster University into one of the great gig venues of the 1970s and 1980s.

The Clash at Lancaster University, January 23, 1980. From the book ‘When Rock Went to College: Legends Live at Lancaster University 1969-1985’. Photo: Geoff Campbell

Following the in-conversation, a line-up of rock and pop acts curated by Lancaster Music Co-operative will be playing the venue.

This will all happen in the Great Hall on Saturday, March 16, 2024 all day.