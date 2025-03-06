Rock bands join forces for live show at Lancaster village venue

Halton and Caton join forces musically this month for a live show at Halton Mill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caton based psychedelic indie rockers Rice will join Halton five-piece rock and indie covers band The Crux for a show on Friday March 14.

The Crux started playing together in Halton around eight years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They went down a storm headlining last year’s Millfest at Halton Mill and are returning to play a full set inside.

The Crux will be joining forces with Rice for a live show at Halton Mill.

Caton based, California infused psychedelic rockers Rice also return to the Mill after their well-received set in the summer.

The Crux came together when like-minded guitar playing friends started jamming, and this grew when they connected with other local musicians and started hiring The Centre@Halton for regular weekly jams.

“Little did we know at this time that it would lead to forming a band and playing all manner of great venues, which has opened up and introduced us to many other great artists and performers,” said lead guitarist Stephen Hogarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen is joined by Paul Spavin on vocals, Rich Webber on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, Dan Woods on bass guitar, and Scott Thompson on drums.

Rice will be joining forces with The Crux for a live show at Halton Mill.

Some of the artists The Crux cover include The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Primal Scream, Arctic Monkeys , Kasabian, Oasis, The Black Keys, Franz Ferdinand, The Stone roses, Green Day, The Fratellis, Stereophonics, Courteeners, The Farm, Kaiser Chiefs, Monaco, Kings of Leon, The Coral, Chris Isaak , The Strokes, The Kinks and The Sex Pistols.

Entry to the event is priced at £8 in advance via https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/75242? or £10 on the door.

Doors open at 7pm, with Rice on stage around 8pm.

For more information visit https://www.haltonmill.org.uk/