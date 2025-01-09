Rock band Amplifier coming to Lancaster’s Gregson Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British progressive rock band Amplifier embark on a UK tour in support of their eighth studio album ‘Gargantuan’ and are coming to Lancaster in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour dates in March and April promise an explosive live experience, showcasing the band’s renewed energy and passion for pushing musical boundaries.

Gargantuan marks a new chapter for Amplifier, now a duo featuring Sel Balamir and Matt Brobin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born from late-night jams in a secluded Sussex smithy, the album sees the band return to their roots, embracing a raw, electric energy while pushing sonic boundaries.

British progressive rock band Amplifier features duo Sel Balamir and Matt Brobin.

"In good conscience, I could hardly go there and fire up a Marshall stack at 2am” says Balamir. “Matt plays louder and harder than anyone else I know, so we irresistibly ended up going down the route of pure electricity.”

The result is an album that’s both expansive and intimate, featuring intricate soundscapes, thunderous riffs, and poignant reflections.

From the driving opener ‘Gateway’ to the dark, melodic ‘King Kong’ and the poignant closer ‘Long Road’ Gargantuan showcases Amplifier’s signature blend of progressive rock and experimental sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gargantuan is not just a collection of songs; it’s a journey through the band’s evolution, reflecting on their past while embracing the future.

Recorded using a unique headphone-based approach, the album captures a raw energy and spontaneity that’s both captivating and exhilarating.

Gargantuan will be released on April 4, 2025.

Amplifier will be playing at Lancaster’s Gregson Centre on Moor Gate on March 22 from 7pm until 11pm.

Tickets priced £10 are available from https://www.rockosmos.com/events-1/amplifier-lancaster-gregson-community-hall-10