Roadworks outside Lancaster theatre could cause chaos for weeks
These works were originally due to take place in January but had to be rescheduled.
Funded as part of the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone project, the works will include widening the pavement in front of the Grand Theatre.
In addition, a courtesy crossing with tactile flags will be installed to make it easier for people accessing the theatre from across the road.
The street works are expected to last three to four weeks and signed vehicle diversions will be in place during this time.
Councillor Nick Wilkinson, cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration, skills and digital innovation, said: “Lancaster’s Grand Theatre is a huge success story and its popularity means that you can often have around 460 people arriving or departing at similar times.
“Anyone who has attended a show can testify how congested this can feel and the widened pavement will feel a lot more comfortable for both patrons and pedestrians on what is a busy section of footpath.
“As the car that crashed into the safety barrier last year demonstrated, this section of road can feel quite dangerous so the narrowing of the carriageway will also act as a traffic calming measure and make it much safer for those attending a show.”
Mark Hutton, chairman of the Lancaster Footlights & Grand Theatre charity, said: “These improvements make so much sense. Cars will still be able to pass the theatre in both directions, only in future it will be more slowly and on a priority basis. Creating a new pavement that is wide enough for people to queue, and for pedestrians to be able to pass each other safely, particularly those using prams and wheelchairs, is a very welcome and much needed improvement.”
All performances at the Grand will be unaffected.
The Box Office will remain open as usual Monday-Saturday 10am-3pm but from a temporary location on site.
Access to Lower St Leonard’s Gate car park will be maintained.
The Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone is a four-year programme funded by Historic England and Lancaster City Council which focuses on investment into buildings, streets and helping people learn more about the area’s heritage.
