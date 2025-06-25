Roadworks on M6 between Lancaster and Kendal due to finish next week

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:32 BST
Stationary traffic northbound on the M6 near Lancaster. PIC BY ROB LOCKplaceholder image
Stationary traffic northbound on the M6 near Lancaster. PIC BY ROB LOCK
National Highways have been improving safety barriers and drainage on the M6 between Lancaster and Kendal and are now entering their final phase of work.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Our work starts just south of junction 34 (Halton) and ends at junction 36 (Crooklands).

Work on the M6 northbound from junction 34 to 35 and between junction 35 and 36 is complete.

“We’re reducing disruption by working under lane closures, meaning the motorway remains open during our work.”

The daytime lane closure near Lancaster has been lifted.

Two lanes (of three) will be closed overnight and there will be a 50mph speed limit.

The overnight lane closures will continue for drainage works until July 2.

