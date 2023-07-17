The roadworks are due to take place on Marine Road Central in Morecambe near the Midland Hotel this week.

The work is due to start today, (Monday July 17) and complete on Monday July 24, and will stretch from the Central Drive Roundabout to the end of the south bound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work is due to cost £195,796 and was agreed by the County Council's Cabinet in March 2023.

Marine Road Central in Morecambe will have roadworks this week.

This is part of the annual Highways programme, which was bolstered in March by a further £5 million announced at Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget.

This means that over £35 million is being spent across the County on improving the Highways network this year.

County Councillor for Morecambe South, Charlie Edwards has said this is "perfect timing".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Edwards said: “People across Morecambe tell me that improving our roads is one of their top priorities.

“The work is due to finish just as we start the summer holidays and welcome thousands of guests every day to our great town.

“This is perfect timing and in a perfect location, outside the Midland, Eden Project site and Winter Gardens."

“We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver better roads across Morecambe, and we are investing more than ever to improve them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the boost in the budget from Jeremy Hunt this year, more roads can be resurfaced across Lancashire.”

John O'Neill, Manager of the Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) and Vice Chair of Future Morecambe, said: "We welcome all infrastructure improvements in the district.

"It's important that Morecambe continues to improve, in light of the forthcoming Eden Project in Morecambe and other investments planned.