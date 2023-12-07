Road reopened in Lancaster city centre after man seriously injured in accident

Police say King Street in Lancaster has now reopened a few hours after a man was seriously injured in an accident.

The man was unloading items from his car when he was hit by a passing vehicle and suffered serious leg injuries.

Police said the accident happened outside Tesco Express on King Street in Lancaster at 6.51am this morning (Thursday).

Police said the first car that hit the man unloading items from his car may also have clipped a second vehicle.