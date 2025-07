The B6480 to Bentham, near to Wennfield House, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

A road near Lancaster is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Lancaster Area Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that the B6480 to Bentham, near to Wennfield House, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“We'll update you once we have more information.”