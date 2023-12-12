Road in market town near Lancaster closed for a week
Bridge Street in Garstang will be closed between 7am and 5pm daily until Monday, December 18.
The closure is for underground structure works to be carried out.
Lancashire County Council haven’t said there will be a diversion for traffic.
During the closure, bus services 40/41 (towards Preston), Service 42 (towards Blackpool) and 88 towards Knott End will divert via Windsor Road to resume normal route.
The bus stops on High Street and Bridge Street will not be served.
Customers are advised to board and alight the bus service on Windsor Road.
For enquiries on bus services please contact Stagecoach Lancaster tel: 01524 422217 or Kirkby Lonsdale Coach Hire tel: 01524 733831.