A road in Garstang will be closed for a week, say Lancashire County Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bridge Street in Garstang will be closed between 7am and 5pm daily until Monday, December 18.

The closure is for underground structure works to be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Council haven’t said there will be a diversion for traffic.

Bridge Street in Garstang will be closed for a week for underground structure work to be carried out.

During the closure, bus services 40/41 (towards Preston), Service 42 (towards Blackpool) and 88 towards Knott End will divert via Windsor Road to resume normal route.

The bus stops on High Street and Bridge Street will not be served.

Customers are advised to board and alight the bus service on Windsor Road.