Road closures: two for Lancaster drivers to watch out for over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for in the next couple of weeks.
By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
The latest expected works list from National Highways shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm November 23 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32, various Lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9.30am December 4 to 3.30pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, lane one closures for shrub planting.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

