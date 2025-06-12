Road closures: two for Lancaster drivers over the next fortnight

There will be two road closures for Lancaster drivers over the next fortnight.

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, until 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A590, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A590 eastbound and westbound, Brettargh Holt to Newby Bridge, Various lane closures for average speed camera work.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.