Road closures: two for Lancaster drivers over the next fortnight
The latest expected National Highways works list shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M6, from 8pm November 23 2023 to 6am January 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32, various Lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 9.30am December 4 to 3.30pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, lane one closures for shrub planting.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads is not included in their schedule.