Drivers in and around Lancaster will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest expected National Highways works list shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm November 23 2023 to 6am January 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 38 to 32, various Lane closures and 50mph speed restriction for road marking and stud renewal.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster motorists are being warned about the closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 9.30am December 4 to 3.30pm December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, lane one closures for shrub planting.