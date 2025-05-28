Road closures: three for Lancaster drivers this week

By Clara Margotin, data reporter
Published 28th May 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 11:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

Road closures are in place over the next week in or near Lancaster.Road closures are in place over the next week in or near Lancaster.
Road closures are in place over the next week in or near Lancaster.

And a further two closures will begin at the weekend:

• M6, from 8pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J32 to J33 - lane closure for gantry on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 8pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J34 to J33 - lane closure for gantry on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysRoad ClosuresDriversLancaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice