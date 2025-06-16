Road closures: three for Lancaster drivers over the next week

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, until 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A590, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A590 eastbound and westbound, Brettargh Holt to Newby Bridge, Various lane closures for average speed camera work.

• M6, from 8pm June 29 to 7pm July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 34, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.