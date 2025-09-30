Road closures: three for Lancaster drivers over next fortnight
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M6, from 9am September 10 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 34 to 35, Lane three closure for barrier works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 9.30am October 9 to 3.30pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 36 to 35, Lane one closure for Ground Investigation works.
• M6, from 9.30am October 10 to 3.30pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 35 - lane closure for inspection/survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.