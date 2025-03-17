Road closures: one for Lancaster drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Lancaster will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.