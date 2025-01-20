Road closures: four for Lancaster drivers to watch out for this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 9.30am January 15 to 3.30pm January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J35 to J35 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

There will be four road closures for Lancaster drivers to watch out for over the next week.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9.30am January 22 to 3.30pm January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 36 - 35, Lane one closure for Ground Investigation works.

• M6, from 9.30am to 5pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J34 to J34 - lane closure for signs - erection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 33 to 34, Lane 1/2 closure and full closure of, junction 34 entry slip road for resurfacing fire patch damage.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.