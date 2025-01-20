Road closures: four for Lancaster drivers to watch out for this week

By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in and around Lancaster will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 9.30am January 15 to 3.30pm January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J35 to J35 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

There will be four road closures for Lancaster drivers to watch out for over the next week.There will be four road closures for Lancaster drivers to watch out for over the next week.
There will be four road closures for Lancaster drivers to watch out for over the next week.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9.30am January 22 to 3.30pm January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 36 - 35, Lane one closure for Ground Investigation works.

• M6, from 9.30am to 5pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J34 to J34 - lane closure for signs - erection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 33 to 34, Lane 1/2 closure and full closure of, junction 34 entry slip road for resurfacing fire patch damage.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysRoad ClosuresDriversLancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice