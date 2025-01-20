Road closures: four for Lancaster drivers to watch out for this week
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M6, from 9.30am January 15 to 3.30pm January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J35 to J35 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 9.30am January 22 to 3.30pm January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 36 - 35, Lane one closure for Ground Investigation works.
• M6, from 9.30am to 5pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J34 to J34 - lane closure for signs - erection.
• M6, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 33 to 34, Lane 1/2 closure and full closure of, junction 34 entry slip road for resurfacing fire patch damage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.