Road closures: four for Lancaster drivers over the next fortnight

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:59 BST
Drivers in and around Lancaster will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm July 20 to 8pm July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane three closures for multiple cyclic activities in centre reserve and asset inspections.

Drivers in and around Lancaster will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
Drivers in and around Lancaster will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• M6, from 8pm March 31 to 5pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 35 to 36, Lane 1/2 closure for drainage renewal scheme.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 2am July 24 to 5am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J33 to J32 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M6, from 7am to 5pm on July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 34 exit slip road, Lane two closure for pothole repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

