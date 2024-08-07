Residents of Carnforth and Millhead may be aware of ongoing work on the A6070 which links the M6 motorway to the A6 near Carnforth.

Lancashire County Council have noted their intention to close the A6070 in both directions.

A poster from Lancashire County Council says: “Improvements and vital repairs to the A6070 link near Carnforth are progressing well.

“The next stages will see improvement works starting on the bridges.

Carnforth and Millhead are being warned of upcoming road closures. Picture from Google Street View.

“To undertake these essential activities, it will be necessary to have some road closures.

“Road closures will only be utilised where it is necessary and to maintain the safety of the travelling public and the workers.

“The A6070 in both directions between the A6 roundabout and the roundabout at M6 junction 35.

“The closures will be from 8pm on:

*August 12 until 6am August 13

*August 13 until 6am August 14

*November 20 until 6am November 21

*November 21 until 6am November 22

“North Road at the bridge where it crosses over the A6070. One footway/verge will remain open for pedestrian access.

“The actual closure dates are currently planned to occur:

*September 9 to October 18 and December 9 to January 31, 2025

“These are the minimum durations needed to complete the works at Higher North Road Bridge and may be subject to change if problems are encountered.

Any changes to the above dates will be advised on the website and on signs near the bridge.”

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "This work will significantly reduce maintenance cost and ensure the road meets future transport needs.”

For further information either search for: ‘A6070-Carnforth-Maintenance’ or visit the website at https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/a6070-carnforth-maintenance/ or email [email protected].