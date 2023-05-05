News you can trust since 1837
Road closure warning for busy Lancaster city centre route

Motorists can expect rush hour traffic delays on a busy Lancaster route when works start later this month.

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th May 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:10 BST

Gas connection work is scheduled on St Leonardsgate for five days from Monday May 22 to Friday May 26.

A temporary road closure will be put in place during this time preventing all traffic from turning into St Leonardsgate from the Stonewell end.

The works affect one lane only which means traffic coming along St Leonardsgate towards Stonewell will not be affected.

Gas connection work is scheduled on St Leonardsgate for five days.
