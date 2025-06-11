Road closure to look out for near Lancaster village
The road will be closed on June 15 from 8am until 6pm.
This is anticipated to take up to one day to be completed.
Location of works: From its junction with Back Lane, extending in a south easterly direction to its junction with Ashmeadow Road.
A suitable alternative route will be signed and made available via the unrestricted sections of Silverdale Road, Briery Bank, Black Dyke Road and Station Road (B5282).
A way for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be maintained at all times.
Due to the nature of the works there will be no emergency access.
For queries in relation to this temporary order, please contact the highways hotline on 0300 373 3306 or via the Westmorland & Furness Council website at https://www.westmorlandandfurness.gov.uk/ quoting TTROW/15157.
Visit https://one.network/?tm=143593129 for more details about the road closure.
