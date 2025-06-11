Road closure near Lancaster village this week
The road will be closed on June 13 from 8pm until 5am.
The highway works are anticipated to take up to one night to be completed.
Location of works: From its junction with the A65, extending in a south westerly direction to its junction with the B6384.
A suitable alternative route will be signed and made available via the unrestricted sections of the B6385, Main Street, Church Street, A6, A590 and the A65.
It has been identified that it will not be safe to maintain access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists throughout the restriction.
Due to the nature of the work there is no emergency access.
For queries in relation to this temporary order, please contact the highways hotline on 0300 373 3306 or via the Westmorland & Furness Council website at https://www.westmorlandandfurness.gov.uk/ quoting TTROW/15145
