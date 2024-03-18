Road closed near Carnforth after two car collision
Police have closed a road near Carnforth after a road traffic collision involving two cars.
Police said they were currently at the scene of the road closure on the A65, Cowan Bridge, Carnforth.
The road is closed between the junctions of Low House Lane and Ireby Road after the two cars crashed at Cowan Bridge.
There are no reports of any injuries and the road remains closed.