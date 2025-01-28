Road closed after wagon gets stuck on canal bridge near Carnforth
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police closed a road near Carnforth due to a road traffic collision.
Police said on their Facebook page yesterday (Monday), ten hours ago, : “Kellet Lane from the junction with Nether Beck to the junction with Capernwray Road is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.”
Police said this morning that it was a damage only collision and that a wagon got stuck on a canal bridge.
The call came in at 10.04pm and the wagon was recovered at 1.44am this morning (Tuesday).