Road closed after wagon gets stuck on canal bridge near Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police closed a road near Carnforth due to a road traffic collision.

Police said on their Facebook page yesterday (Monday), ten hours ago, : “Kellet Lane from the junction with Nether Beck to the junction with Capernwray Road is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.”

Police said this morning that it was a damage only collision and that a wagon got stuck on a canal bridge.

The call came in at 10.04pm and the wagon was recovered at 1.44am this morning (Tuesday).

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice