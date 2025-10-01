Road closed after concrete slab close to falling off roof in Bentham
The callout was at 7.37pm on Tuesday, (September 30).
A fire service spokesman said: “On arrival we found a length of concrete weighing between 500 and 750kgs which had started to slip down the roof.
“Further resources in the form of an aerial ladder platform from Harrogate Fire Station was requested to carry out an closer inspection.
“It was decided that more specialist equipment would be required.
“Cordons and road closures were put in place and the incident handed back over to the home owner.
“The road and pathway will remain closed until the roof can be made safe.”
“Thank you to the kind neighbours who provided brews to the crews.
“Also to the amazing locals who gave refuge, advice and reassurance to those involved. Truly a fantastic effort by the people of Bentham.”