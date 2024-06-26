RNLI holding recruitment evenings for volunteers in Morecambe, Blackpool and Lytham St Annes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) are looking for new enthusiastic recruits to join the lifesaving charity’s volunteering teams in Cumbria and Lancashire.

There are a number of positions in the Cumbria and Lancashire area, including volunteer fundraisers, visit officers, shop assistants, water safety, face to face and lifeboat operational crew.

Recruitment evenings will be held from 5.30pm-9pm at the following locations:

The RNLI are holding recruitment evenings for volunteers in Morecambe, Blackpool and Lytham St Annes.

June 26 - Morecambe Lifeboat Station, Slipway, Morecambe, LA4 5BY

June 26 – Blackpool Lifeboat Station, Central Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5JA

June 27– Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Station, South Parade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SJ

A variety of RNLI personnel will be present at each recruitment evening.

Current volunteers will share their experiences of volunteering for the lifesaving charity, with crew training going on for attendees to get an insight into the operational work of volunteer lifeboat crews.

Hannah Presgrave RNLI community manager for the area said: "We’re really looking forward to these recruitment evenings to engage with the public in the area. There will be plenty of opportunities to learn from current volunteers and to support the charity.

“There’ll be a great presence from volunteers from all aspects of the RNLI. We’re really hoping that meeting these individuals will inspire members of the public to join us. Volunteering for the RNLI is such a rewarding role that greatly contributes to our lifesaving mission.

“Whether you’re physically saving lives on a lifeboat crew, delivering vital water safety information to the public, or fundraising for the charity – you can play a key part in our mission to save all lives at sea.’