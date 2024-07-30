Rise in no fault evictions in Lancaster district ‘deeply concerning’ with one man losing home and job on same day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Already this year, more than 40 people served with a Section 21 eviction notice, known as a ‘no fault eviction’ have contacted Citizens Advice North Lancashire but it’s thought that the
real number of people affected across Lancaster and Morecambe district is higher.
The rise in requests for help with no fault evictions follows a big increase in enquiries during 2023 and is also reflected in numbers using Lancaster & District Homeless Action
Service (LDHAS).
Citizens Advice chief executive officer, Joanna Young, said: “We recently had a client, a young man in his 30s, who lost his job and was served a no fault eviction notice on the same
day. The threat of Section 21 evictions and homelessness brings so much anxiety and financial worries - this client hadn’t eaten for two days to try and save money and had about
£10 on his gas and electric meter.
"We’re not only deeply concerned by no fault evictions but also the poor quality of accommodation available.
"He had a young son with additional needs but his son didn’t like to visit because the mould in his flat made him ill and the toilet didn’t work.”
While welcoming the new Government’s commitment to improving renters rights legislation including a Section 21 ban, Citizens Advice want this ban to be ‘absolutely watertight’ to
give renters the confidence they need to challenge disrepair and rent hikes, ‘without this being used as a Section 21 by the backdoor.’
Citizens Advice have called on the Government to follow through on their commitment to make privately rented homes safe to live in too.
LDHAS has also seen a definite increase in telephone enquiries from people and families suffering no fault evictions some of who have added to the ‘rapid increase’ in footfall at the
charity’s new centre in Aalborg Place.
Coun Caroline Jackson, Lancaster City Council cabinet member for housing, confirmed that Section 21 notices had increased both locally and nationally.
“In the years after the pandemic and the resulting cost of living crisis, we’ve seen an increase in residents generally approaching the council due to homelessness caused by
debt, financial challenges, domestic abuse, and family breakdowns.
“While our primary goal is to help residents stay in their current homes, whether by offering housing advice, referrals into accommodation and other specialist services for assistance, or
negotiating with landlords to avoid homelessness, there are some cases where the only option is to provide temporary accommodation until suitable long-term housing becomes
available through the housing register or private rented sector.”
Anyone who finds themselves homeless or at risk of being in that situation should contact the council’s Housing Options Team as soon as possible during office hours on 01524 582257
or email [email protected].
In an emergency or at weekends when the office is closed, call 01524 67099.
Alternatively, use an online housing assistance referral form at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/housing/homeless-or-at-risk
*Nationally, Citizens Advice have reported that they are helping 100 people every day with a Section 21 issue, 22% more than last year. They’ve also helped 70% more private renters
with homelessness this year than in the same period pre-pandemic, and 15% more than last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.