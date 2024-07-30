Rise in no fault evictions in Lancaster district ‘deeply concerning’ with one man losing home and job on same day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No fault evictions are on the rise districtwide with one local man losing his home and his job on the same day.

Already this year, more than 40 people served with a Section 21 eviction notice, known as a ‘no fault eviction’ have contacted Citizens Advice North Lancashire but it’s thought that the

real number of people affected across Lancaster and Morecambe district is higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise in requests for help with no fault evictions follows a big increase in enquiries during 2023 and is also reflected in numbers using Lancaster & District Homeless Action

Citizens Advice North Lancashire CEO, Joanna Young.

Service (LDHAS).

Citizens Advice chief executive officer, Joanna Young, said: “We recently had a client, a young man in his 30s, who lost his job and was served a no fault eviction notice on the same

day. The threat of Section 21 evictions and homelessness brings so much anxiety and financial worries - this client hadn’t eaten for two days to try and save money and had about

£10 on his gas and electric meter.

Staff at local Citizens Advice offices have seen a big increase in enquiries about no fault evictions.

"We’re not only deeply concerned by no fault evictions but also the poor quality of accommodation available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a young son with additional needs but his son didn’t like to visit because the mould in his flat made him ill and the toilet didn’t work.”

While welcoming the new Government’s commitment to improving renters rights legislation including a Section 21 ban, Citizens Advice want this ban to be ‘absolutely watertight’ to

give renters the confidence they need to challenge disrepair and rent hikes, ‘without this being used as a Section 21 by the backdoor.’

The new LDHAS centre in Aalborg Place has seen an increase in enquiries about no fault evictions.

Citizens Advice have called on the Government to follow through on their commitment to make privately rented homes safe to live in too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LDHAS has also seen a definite increase in telephone enquiries from people and families suffering no fault evictions some of who have added to the ‘rapid increase’ in footfall at the

charity’s new centre in Aalborg Place.

Coun Caroline Jackson, Lancaster City Council cabinet member for housing, confirmed that Section 21 notices had increased both locally and nationally.

“In the years after the pandemic and the resulting cost of living crisis, we’ve seen an increase in residents generally approaching the council due to homelessness caused by

debt, financial challenges, domestic abuse, and family breakdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While our primary goal is to help residents stay in their current homes, whether by offering housing advice, referrals into accommodation and other specialist services for assistance, or

negotiating with landlords to avoid homelessness, there are some cases where the only option is to provide temporary accommodation until suitable long-term housing becomes

available through the housing register or private rented sector.”

Anyone who finds themselves homeless or at risk of being in that situation should contact the council’s Housing Options Team as soon as possible during office hours on 01524 582257

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an emergency or at weekends when the office is closed, call 01524 67099.

Alternatively, use an online housing assistance referral form at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/housing/homeless-or-at-risk

*Nationally, Citizens Advice have reported that they are helping 100 people every day with a Section 21 issue, 22% more than last year. They’ve also helped 70% more private renters