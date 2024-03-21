Rewind Morecambe back in town for oldskool house music reunion

Rewind Morecambe are back after 12 years with an oldskool classics reunion at the Kings Arms on Good Friday.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:05 GMT
Rewind Promotions started in 2008 running numerous events including oldskool nights at The Queens, Morecambe.

The resident DJs were some of the original DJs from the Empire and Carleton nights in the 90s.

A spokesman for Rewind Promotions said: “We also had a number of top guest DJs including the legendary Brandon Block and Stu Allan.

Rewind are back in Morecambe for an oldskool house music classics reunion.

"We hosted nights in Blackpool, most notably alongside Fever events at The Syndicate Nightclub.

“Our last event was in 2012 so we decided after 12 years it was time for a skool reunion!

"On Good Friday March 29 we take over The Kings Quarters, Morecambe.

"Playing you the best in house music from '88 to '95 will be Rewind residents, Reece, Matt and Daz.”

Tickets are £5 advance, £10 on door, available from Kings arms, Morecambe, Barry Tomlinson or online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Kings-Quarters/Rewind-Old-Skool-Classics--The-Skool-Reunion/38038122/

