Reviews of acts at Morecambe Fringe Festival including critics choice award winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe Fringe Festival finished on July 28 so here are reviews of acts that performed.

Chatterbox by Lubna Kerr

This trip through the performers childhood confronting casual everyday racism in many aspects is a poignant thought provoking show packed with heart. A stellar performance performed and staged so well that even though sound cues that should have been played in during the performance were unavailable did not distract from this highly recommended piece one to watch ! 4/5Christian Ainscough

The Moon Pact Trial by Pete Mitchelson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walter Michael DeForest.

This is a slice of well performed, cleverly constructed Cosmic horror. In a struggling actors comeback show, he's cast as an outsider sacrificed in an occult ritual. There's a fine line between self knowing and smugness, and this show pays homage while bringing something delightfully new to the horror stable - namely a superb script and a great performance. Yes it's reverential but it's also a fulfilling piece. The surprisingly agile Pete MItchelson's vigorous movements fire the show from storytelling to theatre with aplomb.

5/5

Marty Simeon

Alec Clegg still dreams by Jimmy Andrex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Bra and Annie Sup.

This was an informative fun hour about the teaching methods of Alec Clegg, author, educationalist and founder of Bretton Hall. It's a timely piece as Clegg's methods are increasingly being stripped out of study leaving a po-faced curriculum for students to endure, not enjoy, thus apparently setting them up for working life. As soon as the show was over, I'd ordered Clegg's book on writing. Jimmy Andrex's obvious passion for his subject and some clever ways of integrating the teaching methods into the show enabled us to appreciate, understand and more importantly enjoy. Something I think the man himself would have approved of.

4/5

Marty Simeon

Elliot Palmer

Ishi Khan.

The young man himself, 17 years old and unable to drink in the venue he performed in, ran through a gamut of stories and thoughts. He's poised to become the voice of the Covid generation. Where he fails is that some of the humour is simplistic, something that maturity will bring to his content. Where he succeeds is that he already has an assured presence and comes across as confident, bright, articulate and intelligent. Definitely one to watch.

3/5

Marty Simeon

Love Desires Strawberries by Ishi Kerr

Jack Roscoe.

An hour of madcap silliness with inventions, illicit desires, and a surprisingly touching tenderness. Bollywood dancing and one liners, the show really does have it all, and that includes the incredible charm of the performer themselves. A great hour!

4/5

Marty Simeon

Tinder Tales

A mixture of tales from comics and audience members is always going to depend on who is in the crowd, but the whole thing was kept sprightly and tight by charming hosts Chris O'Neill and Ishi Khan. It's a great little formula that could easily fill a slot on any of the channels.

4/5

Laura Thurlow.

Marty Simeon

Juicy by Robert Garnham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Professor of whimsy returns in a beautiful hour. Affirming,uplifting and as lovely as a cup of tea and a slice of cake!

4/5

Marty Simeon

ABC of One Liner Jokes by Kev O'Brien

The great thing about these shows is if you don't like a joke, there'll be another three in thirty seconds. Kev is a likeable entertainer with a nice little frame to hang the one liners on - the alphabet - that could use a little development, but we're not here for the story, It's the jokes. And we get groans and guffaws in roughly equal measure throughout.

3/5

Marty Simeon

Harun Musho'd reads Bad Political Memoirs so you dont have too by Harun Musho'd.

This is a show that does what it says on the tin. And crikey, by the sound of the tomes he's selected here, he hasn't half done us a favour!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This show's selection is Spare by Prince Harry, The Plot by Nadine Dorries and Pandemic Diaries by Matt Hancock and Isabel Oakeshott. Harun's humour tempers the parade of excremental essay writing he puts before us, with absent research and verbal vomit. Not so much as so bad they're good, but so bad, why did anyone think they were good enough to be published in the first place. The self protagonists hoist themselves enough times to render single petards useless, figuratively it's as if they've called the RAF to strafe their positions which they do so repeatedly and with relish.

Yes the show's funny, but it's also something of a public service.

4/5

Marty Simeon

Your Hot Neighbour / Short form Improv

Since the explosion of "Whose line is it anyway?" on our screens in the 80's the improv games of Keith Johnstone have conquered the world. Originally techniques to aid the actor into a deeper understanding of character and story, some wily folks at Second City in Chicago and Toronto realised their potential for humour. The danger is of course that the performances can become as formulaic as the games themselves but Your Hot Neighbour deliver and don't disappoint. Everybody was delighted.

4/5

Marty Simeon

Dumbgenz and Dragqueenz by Angela Bra and Annie Sup

Our heroines fall through a lip sync hole into a parallel world full of crazy characters and dungeon masters. In many ways this was the fringiest-fringe show I've seen this year. Perfectly silly and delightful. Great songs, gags and characters.

5/5

Marty Simeon

Girl Who Could Fly by Saint Vespalous

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heartrending poetry /spoken word performance of great power touches on prejudice, abuse, identity amongst other things all presented with considerable thought and power the performers real experiences distilled into this piece really resonate if you get to see them do

4/5

Christian Ainscough

Get Rich Quick by Richard Pulsford

Pun Puns and more puns, definitely a master of his craft this is a slickly presented show with a definite theme that has been well thought out the stand up elements broken up with a multimedia element which works well, for any fan of puns this is a must see

4/5

Christian Ainscough

Stan Skinny's Garden of Edam

One of the most unique and surreal stand up shows that I've ever seen it has a very loose overall theme but the show goes off in a variety of directions. Very funny throughout delivered with a hell of a lot of charm and personality everything moved along briskly. Highly recommended and a performer I relish seeing again

4/5

Christian Ainscough

Uncle Tom's War by David Lee Morgan

Literally a poetic/spoken word tour de force a veritable onslaught of challenging concepts ideas truths, presented by a performer absolutely at the top of their game, It can be in places uncomfortable but it's worth the discomfort. Not an easy watch but it is something I sat through mesmerized , edge of your seat absolutely recommended

5/5

Christian Ainscough

Dink – Lorraine Hoodless

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A light hearted warm hilarious end to the days fringe shows great presentation, engaged the audience well, this performer is mining a different take on some observational comedy themes in a fresh way would love to see this again catch them if you can

4/5

Christian Ainscough

An Evening You Won’t Regret Unless You don’t like it - Joe Hipkiss

An astute conversationalist. Time passes quickly in John’s company. He has a knack of making you feel both comfortable and entertained. Personal and quirky, and definitely no regrets. John will be performing multiple times in Edinburgh with many of these for charity. Your only regret will be if you miss him!

4/5Helen Logan

Grease Monkey – Tim BigloweLots of laughs to be had, Tim is genuinely a funny and warm performer who maintains an energetic pace that only leaves you wanting more. I could honestly have listened to him all night. A must see show, by the end you’ll be questioning what makes a “real” man.

4/5Helen Logan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social Calendar Girl – Angela BraGlance a Angela Bras Social Media and they are busy busy busy and deservedly so this new show is part sex ed talk , game show amongst other things , comedy, song parodies via Adele and Kylie, seamlessly blended together. Audience participation which is essential and is handled expertly despite the early time slot. Having seen previous shows this one builds on them Angela Bra just gets better and better rated recommended go see this. Looking forward to the other show they are doing (with Anne Sup) later in the programme

5/5Christian Ainscough

CARNFORTH Fringe Reviews

Our Anxious Measurements by Dean TsangDean revisited the conundrum of what metric could help us define our humanity. Dean’s poems stand alone as accomplished pieces but when woven together take you on a journey ofexploration that frankly raises more questions that answers. Dean’s new poem for this years fringe, describing his train journey from Edinburgh, is a real a rhythmical treat not to be missed.5/5

Improvised Murder Mystery by Grilled Secret

These guys deliver long form improv done how it should be done, each member a solid part of the team. To talk about the plot would be useless as it'll change every time, but they're slick and stylish which won't!

4/5

Marty Simeon

This is not PG by Just P

Comedy with a twist, where the audiences select the subject and Just P reveals the story. The performer's on a journey to find out where the line you don't cross actually is. He's engaging, and sometimes the humour misses, but is that down to your sensibilities or his jokes? It's a nice angle, and one that we've seen Jimmy Carr and Frankie Boyle explore, but dare I say, not with this much upfront information or openness and honesty. The show was not wonderful, very few shows are. But the approach was fresh and original. And in a world where so much comedy is routine that marks Just P out as one to watch.

4/5

Mart Simeon

The Menopause Show by Mel Byron

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always a welcome visitor to Carnforth. Mel gave an insightful show, discussing the ins-and-outs of the menopause, to an audience of delighted women [her tribe] and a few,thereafter enlightened, men. A consummate performer Mel is a real crowd pleaser. Don’t miss this show.5/5Marty Simeon

Jack Roscoe - These Distracted times

New to the fringe circuit but did not disappoint. A mix of spoken word and original songs made up his ‘distracted times’ show – a tale for our age. Inspired by an obviouslove of how history informs and shapes the present, the show was musically and poetically skilled.4/5

Laura Thurlow’s River Time

A disturbingly dark tale of a woman’s struggle with life. A troubled story, which left the audience wondering if this was a show or a much more personal biopic, was riveting and uncomfortable in equal measure. Laura packs emotion into her story in a way that doesn’t actively seek help but elicits that desire from her audience. A very skilled performer and story teller.4/5

Tom Short - The Ha Ha Horror show

Tom dealt with some unelicited audience input very well and provided a mix of magic, horror, and fortune telling, topped of with some Guinness Book of Records validated zanyrecord breaking attempts (e.g most post-its on the human face being one). A lovable character, the show is funny and well delivered.4/5

Chris Smith

Battered Chip on my Shoulder by Dave Pitt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through a series of vignettes and poetry Dave Pitt spears the travails of the working class creative. It's a smart show with a real sneer behind it for those that keep the ivory towers safe from the grubby mitt's of Pitt and his ilk. Timely, angry, and funny.

4/5

Marty Simeon

Assembly by Lee Nelson

What starts off as a new fathers quest for suitable bedtime story material for his young son soon develops into the evolution of ideals and looks at what we want to pass down to our following generations. From school fields to the battlefield and from classrooms to class war Nelson dissects differences and makes a plea for peace. Lofty, and largely unattainable ideals, one would think, but Lee's unerring passion and optimism give the premise a welcome boost of enthusiasm and leaves the largely jaded generational audience fresh and ready for the future.

4/5

Marty Simeon

Social Calendar Girl by Angela Bra

A sex education lesson for adults through the media of spoken word and song. I loved the show. The audience quickly availed itself of the opportunity to sing along with some shamelessly reworked popular hits with Angela Bra’s edgy amendments. Lots of laugh out loud moments – I wish my Sex Ed had been this funny.4/5

Chris Smith

Van Gogh ‘Find Yourself’ by Walter Michael DeForest

A show which feels like a painting developing on a canvass. Retelling the life of Van Gogh, correcting some widely held myths, all while working with some members of the audience on some on-the-spot art, Walter really had me believing I was listening to the master himself. There were moments to hold back tears, moments to smile but a final realisation of the troubled life of Van Gogh. For me the stand out show at this years Carnforth Fringe. Do not miss this.5/5Chris Smith

Prejudice & Pride by Lubna Kerr

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Lahore, but brought up in Scotland, Lubna tells a personal story of the discrimination she experienced as a schoolchild. The story tells of early school days with Lubna performing in character, but skilfully portraying other important people in her life, parents, teachers, the local shop keeper, and schoolchildren, some bullies and some innocent of their discriminatory behaviour. The story has amusing elements but also challenges the audience to reflect on much darker times. Lubna went on to become a world recognised scientist, confounding those who tried to define her as ‘stupid’. A must see show.

5/5

Chris Smith

CRITICS CHOICE AWARD WINNERS

Lubna Kerr

Walter Michael DeForest

Angela Bra and Annie Sup

David Lee Morgan

Dean Tsang

Pete Mitchelson

Angela Bra

Tim Biglowe

Mel Byron