Revealed: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:36 BST
With petrol prices still high in Lancaster and Morecambe, many motorists will be looking to save money where they can.

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Friday, August 15.

Petrol costs 132.9p at Essar.

1. Essar Petrol Station, Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands

Petrol costs 132.9p at Essar. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 133.9p at Asda Lancaster Petrol Station.

2. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster

Petrol costs 133.9p at Asda Lancaster Petrol Station. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 133.9p at Sainsbury's.

3. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Petrol costs 133.9p at Sainsbury's. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 133.9p at Morrisons.

4. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe

Petrol costs 133.9p at Morrisons. Photo: Google

