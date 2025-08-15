We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Friday, August 15.
1. Essar Petrol Station, Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands
Petrol costs 132.9p at Essar. Photo: Google
2. Asda Petrol Station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster
Petrol costs 133.9p at Asda Lancaster Petrol Station. Photo: Google
3. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
Petrol costs 133.9p at Sainsbury's. Photo: Google
4. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe
Petrol costs 133.9p at Morrisons. Photo: Google