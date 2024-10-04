Revealed: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:01 GMT
Driving can be expensive and many motorists will be looking to save money where they can, particularly during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering unleaded petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in the Lancaster district as of Friday, October 4.

Petrol costs 132.9p at Station Garage.

1. Gulf, Station Garage, Lancaster Road, Caton

Petrol costs 132.9p at Station Garage. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 133.9p at Essar.

2. Essar Petrol Station, Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands

Petrol costs 133.9p at Essar. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 134.7p at Morrisons.

3. Morrisons Petrol Station, Central Drive, Morecambe

Petrol costs 134.7p at Morrisons. Photo: Google

Petrol costs 134.9p at Sainsbury's.

4. Sainsbury's Petrol Station, Lancaster Road, Morecambe

Petrol costs 134.9p at Sainsbury's. Photo: Google

