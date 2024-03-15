Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If so Hornsea Museum is inviting anyone who worked at Hornsea Pottery, in any capacity at all, to come along to a Workers’ Reunion.

Mayor, Laura Embleton, will be hosting the gathering for former employees of Hornsea Pottery.

This, 'Alumni' will take place on Saturday April 27, 3.30pm-6pm at Hornsea Museum.

Workers at Hornsea Pottery which had a factory at Lancaster as well as East Yorkshire are being invited to a reunion at the Hornsea Museum in Yorkshire.

Record your memories/reminiscences; socialise and enjoy a talk by design historian, Andrew Casey.

It’s a very special anniversary year for Hornsea Pottery, and collectors will already know that this is the Society AGM weekend in Hornsea and also the Ceramics Fair at Hornsea Parish Hall.

Hornsea Museum would love to get as many past Hornsea Pottery workers there as possible.

Hornsea Museum is at Burns Farm, 11-17 Newbegin, Hornsea HU18 1AB.

A visitor looks at the collection of Hornsea Pottery on display at Hornsea Museum which is hosting a Workers' Reunion in April. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 01964 533443.

Hornsea Pottery was a business located in the coastal town of Hornsea in the East Riding of Yorkshire, England.

They specialized in tableware with elegant contemporary designs.

The pottery was founded in 1949, in a small terraced house, by brothers Colin and Desmond Rawson with funding from local business man, Philip Clappison.

The factory's earliest pieces were mostly designed by Colin Rawson.

The products sold well and the pottery moved to larger premises and took on its first employee in 1950.

Expansion of the business in the 1950s brought moves to larger sites in Hornsea.

A second factory in Lancaster opened in 1974.

In 1984, the company floundered, and was bought out.

Despite its difficulties, the factory continued to produce tableware and ornaments until April 2000 when it went into receivership.