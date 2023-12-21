Retired couple open lovely holiday home in Morecambe after visiting and falling in love with the town

After visiting Morecambe five years ago, a Manchester couple fell in love with the town and vowed to return one day.

Lorraine Window, 66, and her husband Colin, 67, from Manchester, were in Morecambe for the Vintage By The Sea festival and thoroughly enjoyed their stay.

In fact, they enjoyed it so much they ended up buying a one-bedroom apartment, serving as a space for them to stay in when they visited the area but to also let out to holidaymakers during the rest of the year.

Elms Road Apartment, in Bare, was already in good condition but Lorraine re-did the interiors in the one-bedroom property to brighten the space and capture the colours from the spectacular Morecambe sunsets.

Lorraine knew the apartment would be popular due to the array of nearby attractions on offer, including bird watching with the 150,000 migrating birds over the winter months, windsurfing, cycling paths and the numerous festivals. But the back-to-back bookings since the holiday let opened in 2018 are even better than she could have ever imagined.

The holiday let currently makes around £12,000 per year after tax and commission, with the pair taking on all maintenance themselves to reduce costs and working with Sykes Holiday Cottages to secure bookings.

Now retired, the couple frequently visit the area and the income from the property helps support their retirement. They expect this to only get better, with Morecambe set to become even more popular with tourists after it was announced as the site for the new Eden Project, due to open in 2026.

“Morecambe is a fantastic place with an abundance of wildlife and beautiful coastal views, as well as lovely local produce like salt marsh lamb,” said Lorraine. “The sunsets are unlike anywhere else in the UK and it has come as no surprise to us that guests are loving our holiday let.

“Now that the Eden Project has chosen Morecambe as its next location, we expect to see bookings jump even further once the attraction opens. Guests have already mentioned that they’re looking forward to returning for it and we can’t wait to share an area we love with even more holidaymakers.”

