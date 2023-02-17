Restoring a Morecambe icon – 29 pictures inside new state-of-the-art promenade apartments

The Battery Morecambe has gone from a run-down icon into thirteen state-of-the-art apartments which will be available as holiday lets later this year.

Developer Ian Bond said: “No detail has been overlooked in the restoration work, with many original features brought back to life, including the magnificent staircase.

"Work has been taking place for five years now, as some of you may have seen when walking past.

“The top floor apartments have outdoor balconies with fabulous views across The Bay, and all of the apartments at the front and west side of the building enjoy lovely sea views."

Work continues to progress well at The Battery and it is hoped to have a limited number of apartments available for rent this year.

If you would be interested in discussing opportunities further please contact Ian on 07713 479303.

