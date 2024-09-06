Restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe make shortlist for coveted Italian Awards

Two local Italian restaurants have been nominated in various categories for the Italian Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buccelli's in Lancaster and Miaitalia in Morecambe are among the finalists in the eighth national awards which celebrate Italian food and businesses across the country.

Miaitalia, run by David Waddington and his wife Katy has been nominated for Best Pizza, Best Pizzeria, and Best Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the Queen Street restaurant's Facebook page said: "Lovely to be nominated in three categories at the @italian_awards this year!

Miaitalia have been nominated in three categories at The Italian Awards England and Wales 2024.

“We’ve been finalists before, and won ‘Best Pizzeria’ back in 2016, so here’s hoping for this year!

“Thank you to all who voted, wonderful recognition for a hardworking team.”

Bucelli’s Italian restaurant on Church Street, Lancaster, has been nominated for Best Restaurant in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Bucelli who runs the Italian restaurant said: “We are so excited! Grazie to everyone for your support! Staff, customers and supporters!”

Bucelli's in Lancaster has been nominated in one category in The Italian Awards England and Wales 2024.

The Italian Awards aims to recognise excellence and pick out the very best restaurants in categories from Best Pizzeria to Best Barista.

The restaurants that make it to the finals will be visited by the awards panel of independent judges and scored. The winner will be crowned at their final gala.