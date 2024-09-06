Restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe make shortlist for coveted Italian Awards

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:15 BST
Two local Italian restaurants have been nominated in various categories for the Italian Awards 2024.

Buccelli's in Lancaster and Miaitalia in Morecambe are among the finalists in the eighth national awards which celebrate Italian food and businesses across the country.

Miaitalia, run by David Waddington and his wife Katy has been nominated for Best Pizza, Best Pizzeria, and Best Team.

A post on the Queen Street restaurant's Facebook page said: "Lovely to be nominated in three categories at the @italian_awards this year!

Miaitalia have been nominated in three categories at The Italian Awards England and Wales 2024.placeholder image
“We’ve been finalists before, and won ‘Best Pizzeria’ back in 2016, so here’s hoping for this year!

“Thank you to all who voted, wonderful recognition for a hardworking team.”

Bucelli’s Italian restaurant on Church Street, Lancaster, has been nominated for Best Restaurant in the North West.

Bruno Bucelli who runs the Italian restaurant said: “We are so excited! Grazie to everyone for your support! Staff, customers and supporters!”

Bucelli's in Lancaster has been nominated in one category in The Italian Awards England and Wales 2024.placeholder image
The Italian Awards aims to recognise excellence and pick out the very best restaurants in categories from Best Pizzeria to Best Barista.

The restaurants that make it to the finals will be visited by the awards panel of independent judges and scored. The winner will be crowned at their final gala.

