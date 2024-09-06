Restaurants in Lancaster and Morecambe make shortlist for coveted Italian Awards
Buccelli's in Lancaster and Miaitalia in Morecambe are among the finalists in the eighth national awards which celebrate Italian food and businesses across the country.
Miaitalia, run by David Waddington and his wife Katy has been nominated for Best Pizza, Best Pizzeria, and Best Team.
A post on the Queen Street restaurant's Facebook page said: "Lovely to be nominated in three categories at the @italian_awards this year!
“We’ve been finalists before, and won ‘Best Pizzeria’ back in 2016, so here’s hoping for this year!
“Thank you to all who voted, wonderful recognition for a hardworking team.”
Bucelli’s Italian restaurant on Church Street, Lancaster, has been nominated for Best Restaurant in the North West.
Bruno Bucelli who runs the Italian restaurant said: “We are so excited! Grazie to everyone for your support! Staff, customers and supporters!”