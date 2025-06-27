Residents of village near Lancaster concerned about young people speeding in cars

Residents of Milnthorpe have expressed concerns about young people speeding in cars between Crooklands, Holme and Milnthorpe.

Residents in the Milnthorpe area have been expressing concerns about young people speeding in their cars between Crooklands, Holme and Milnthorpe, said police.

A police spokesman said on Facebook: “The devastating consequences of such careless actions are unimaginable. Parents, please talk to your offspring about speeding and potential distractions in their vehicle (ie phones, music and passengers).

"Let them know that the speed limit is not a target to be reached or to exceed.

"Talk to them about driving to the conditions of the road.

"Tell them most of all, that you don't want the police on your doorstep giving them the dreaded news that no parent should ever have to hear.”