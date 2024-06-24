Rescue crews put up warning signs after another near miss with families being cut off by tide in Morecambe Bay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning signs have now been put in place following yet another near miss with families being cut off by the tide in Morecambe Bay.

On Saturday, June 22 there was yet another callout from Holyhead Coastguard Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, following a 999 call from a member of the public.

And again people cut off by the tide on the wrong side of the deep gully which runs right along the edge of Silverdale shore car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two families with children and dogs were all cut off by the incoming tide as unbeknown to them the tide sped in around them, whilst they watched the waves breaking hundreds of metres away out in the main flow water.

Rescue crews have put up warning signs after another near miss with families being cut off by tide in Morecambe Bay.

Team members from Bay Search and Rescue assisted them whilst they walked waist deep through the fast filling gully carrying children on their shoulders and pushchairs, tents and picnic rugs and baskets passed across to BSAR team members.

BSAR along with Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team Morecambe Lifeboat have been called out literally dozens of times to this very same area.

In response to the increasing number of incidents and people coming to the area BSAR have taken the step of trying to encourage visitors to stop and think about the tides before wandering out onto the sands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BSAR hope to reduce the number of incidents by placing these three warning signs at the exits of three commonly used walking routes off the car park.

The signs contain a QR code which very quickly and easily will direct you on your mobile phone to the Heysham tide times, they also warn you about being on the wrong side of that gully at the wrong time.

A spokesperson for Bay Search and Rescue said: “We hope that these signs catch people’s attention as they take a walk prompting them to check the tide time.

"We’ve made it so easy, we have studied the tidal movement in this gully along with local residents and landowners, these signs relate to this immediate area only as it is a trouble hot spot.

“Following the placement of the signs we have already seen a more cautious approach to visitors setting foot on the sands, and whilst observing and speaking to walkers and horse riders, their comment was that it’s very easy to use, which is great news.”