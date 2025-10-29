Remembrance Sunday services for Lancaster district

This year's Remembrance Sunday falls on November 9 and a number of services have been arranged in the district.

Everyone is welcome to attend and remember all who died for their country in the two World Wars and also those who served in more recent operations.

9.15am: service at Priory Church

10.30am: parade from the church through the city

10.45am: service begins at Memorial Gardens, Lancaster Town Hall

11am: two-minute silence followed by wreath laying

11.15am: refreshments served after the service at the Town Hall

Morecambe services:

10.40am: parade from Morecambe Promenade (by the Midlands Hotel) to the Cenotaph on Marine Road

10.55am: service begins

11am: two-minute silence at Cenotaph followed by wreath laying

11.15am: parade marches to The Platform where refreshments will be served.

Carnforth services:

10.30am: parade leaves Carnforth Civic Hall on North Road

10.50am: service at War Memorial Gardens

11am: two-minute silence followed by wreath laying

11.30am: parade returns to Civic Hall for refreshments

Some parish councils are holding alternate events.

A war memorial care programme is now underway ahead of Remembrance Day.

So far, requests for support from Lancashire County Council have been received at various sites across the county, including Morecambe.

Tasks will include pruning overgrown vegetation, edging borders, topping up bark mulch and removing moss and algae.

No cleaning or direct work on the war memorial structures will be undertaken.

County Councillor Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport said: “We extend our deepest thanks to the volunteers, town and parish councils, and community groups whose dedication keeps these memorials clean and tidy all year round.

"Their efforts are a shining example of civic pride in action – showing how local communities come together to honour the past and care for the future.

"By using our resources, we’re proud to support and strengthen this vital work, helping ensure war memorials are in excellent condition ahead of Remembrance Day.”