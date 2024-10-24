Remembrance Sunday services for Lancaster district
Everyone is welcome to attend and remember all who died for their country in the two World Wars and also those who served in more recent operations.
The Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Abi Mills, said: "It’s tremendously important that we continue to remember the sacrifices made by so many during times of conflict.
“Remembrance Sunday allows us to come together as a nation, to honour those who have given so much, and to pay tribute to our armed forces, both past and present."
Remembrance Sunday services will take place as follows:
Lancaster – This year there will be a service in the Priory Church at 9.15am followed by a procession through the city to Lancaster Town Hall starting at approximately 10.30am.
The service in the Garden of Remembrance at the town hall will start at 10.50am.
Morecambe – A procession will form up at The Platform, leaving at approximately 10.40am, for a service and two minutes silence at the cenotaph on Marine Road.
Carnforth – The procession will leave the council offices on Market Street at approximately 10.25am and then proceed to the war memorial, via North Road and New Street for a remembrance
service from 10.50am – 11.30am.
Market Street will be temporarily closed to traffic during the service.
To help people to pay their respects, Lancaster City Council has suspended parking charges on its Nelson Street car park in Lancaster and Bay Arena car park in Morecambe.