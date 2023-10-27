This year's Remembrance Sunday falls on November 12 and a number of services have been arranged in the Lancaster district.

Everyone is welcome to attend and remember all who died for their country in the two World Wars and also those who served in more recent operations.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Roger Dennison, who is also the council’s armed services champion, said: “Remembrance Day ceremonies provide a special focus for communities to remember the sacrifices made for us now and for future generations.

“Please also remember the annual Poppy Appeal, which is the Royal British Legion’s principal source of funds and directly supports their welfare and benevolent work and support for those who serve their country now and have done so in the past.

Remembrance Day Service Lancaster. Picture by Julian Brown /JPIMedia 14/11/21

"The calls upon the Legion’s Services are growing with each passing year, so give generously and wear your poppy with pride.”Remembrance Sunday services will take place as follows:• LancasterGarden of Remembrance, Town Hall, Lancaster starting at 10.45am, followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.45am. There will be a parade and March Past leaving the Priory Church at the conclusion of the service and ending at Lancaster Town Hall at approximately 1pm.• MorecambeCenotaph, Marine Road. Procession will form up at The Platform, leaving at approximately 10.40am, for a service and two minutes silence at the cenotaph.• CarnforthThe parade will leave the council offices on Market Street at approximately 10.25am and then proceed to the war memorial, via North Road and New Street, for a remembrance service from 10.50am-11.30am. Market Street will be temporarily closed to traffic during the service.