A series of poignant events is taking place across the county to mark World AIDS Day, which is an opportunity for people across the world to join forces in the fight against HIV, to show their support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Currently, over 105,000 people are living with HIV here in the UK and since 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS related illnesses worldwide, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

Despite scientific advances, over 4,000 people are diagnosed in the UK each year with HIV, demonstrating how people do not know the facts about how to protect themselves and others, and stigma and discrimination remain a reality for many people living with the condition.

Lancashire County Council is supporting World AIDS Day this Friday, (December 1).

Now a series of moving events to raise awareness across the county is taking place to mark World AIDS Day on December 1 - including a touching Remembrance Service at Lancaster Priory on December 1, commemorating those lost to HIV and AIDS related conditions.

Led by The Revd Leah Vasey-Saunders, Vicar of Lancaster, the reflective service will begin at 1pm today (Friday) and run until 3pm, and feature an exchange of the red ribbon, the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV, which can be purchased, along with red ribbon brooches from the National AIDS Trust’s shop.

Also featured at the service will be videos from community members, lighting of candles and a Renaissance UK book of remembrance which will be available to sign.

Other poignant events are being organised on Friday, December 1 by Renaissance UK, a Lancashire based charity which the council commissions to deliver support to anyone living with and/or affected by HIV as well as awareness and sexual health outreach services, including an awareness and information stand at the main entrance of the Fatima Health Centre at Garstang Road, Fulwood.

County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: "World AIDS Day 2023 on Friday, December 1, serves as a sombre and salutary remembrance of the millions tragically affected by HIV and/or AIDS.

"However, the day is also a symbol of hope and unity worldwide in the ongoing campaign to tackle them. With this in mind, residents across Lancashire may come together as we gather at locations across our county to share

stories, light candles and undertake poignant tributes in memory of those that have been lost, and to demonstrate our unfailing support for those living with HIV and/or AIDS.

"We'd also like to remind people that they find out more about HIV, how to protect themselves and where and when to get tested by visiting https://www.startswithme.org.uk/"

In addition, a range of support, information and advice is available locally in Lancashire for anyone living with or affected by AIDS, or an AIDS-related illness, including:

*Testing for HIV (Lancashire and Blackpool). You can attend any sexual health clinic for a free screen in Lancashire/Blackpool by calling 0300 1234 154 or get a free postal kit to complete at home by

*The best way to prevent HIV and other STIs is condom use. Condoms are provided through the Sexual Health Outreach service, and through a postal service, which you can sign up to by visiting https://www.ren-uk.com/postal-condom-service/