Remember lost loved ones at special candlelit event in grounds of charity's Lancaster home

Remember lost loved one. The Lights on the Lawn will be held at CancerCare's Slynedales home in Lancaster.

CancerCare will hold the Lights on the Lawn event on Friday April 19, from 6.45pm, which will see the gardens at its Slynedales Centre adorned with hundreds of candles dedicated to lost family and friends.

Supporters of all ages are invited to decorate and personalise a glass memory jar with a personal message – in return for a donation.

The jars will then be added to the shining displays of lights around the lawn, trees, and flowerbeds of the charity’s garden.

A musician will play calming background music for the event which will also offer time and space for quiet reflection. A CancerCare therapist will be on hand if any attendees feel the need to talk to someone.

This is the third year the charity has run a memorial lights event. Last year around 100 people gathered to remember lost family and friends.

As well as honouring the memory of a loved one, those involved will also be supporting CancerCare’s work and providing vital help to people in the local community affected by cancer or bereavement.

For those who cannot attend the event, a dedication can be made online at https://lightsonthelawn.dedicationpage.org/ for a donation. CancerCare staff will place their jar on the lawn and donors will receive a special keepsake postcard.

CancerCare offers bereavement support to adults who have been bereaved through cancer or a life-shortening illness, and for children bereaved for any reason.

The Lights on the Lawn event is for everyone who has experienced loss, not just for those who have used CancerCare’s services.

Claire Mason, CancerCare’s Head of Fundraising and Marketing, said: “Our clients often tell us how much they love the gardens, and we regularly bring floral displays into the centre for the enjoyment of our clients and for inspiration for our art and craft groups.

