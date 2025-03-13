Registrations for Morecambe Bay Fringe performing arts festival are now open

The Bay Fringe performing arts festival opens its registrations for local and touring shows.

Last year there were 96 performances around the bay from 56 shows.

This year founder Matt Panesh is hoping for more engagement with venues and villages around the Bay so if anyone wants to get in touch, please do.

He said: “We can put comedy shows on in a back room of a pub. Through my years of working at Edinburgh Fringe, I'm used to turning any space into a venue.

“If you're a local performer, it's a simple process to register your show. Contact me and I'll send out the link.

“We'll be closing ALL applications April 1. Slots are awarded on a first come first served basis.

“If you already have a venue for your show and want to be listed as a fringe show, under the fringe banner, get in touch.

“We'll give you a free listing in our brochure, which will go all around the Bay.

Your Hot Neighbour was a performance at Fringe 24.

“This years venues will include the Kings Arms, The Bath and the Playhouse in Morecambe, The Royal Station Hotel in Carnforth with more to be added.”

Supporters of Bay Fringe include Arts Council England and Lancashire County Council.

Matt is also running workshops to develop your own Fringe shows, both in Morecambe and Carnforth.

To register your interest contact him directly. Last year the workshops produced eight shows.

What started as the Morecambe Fringe Festival has developed, with festivals in Carnforth and Barrow being added over the past couple of years, to make The Bay Fringe.

Possibly the largest fringe festival in the world in terms of square mileage!

To contact Matt please email [email protected] or call 07858 031303.