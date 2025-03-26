Register to vote in Lancashire County Council elections before time runs out

People are being urged not to miss their chance to have their say in the Lancashire County Council elections, with just over two weeks left to register to vote.

The deadline for applying online to register to vote is Friday April 11 and anyone wishing to apply for a postal vote must submit their form in time for it to be received by their local district council before 5pm on Monday April 14.

All 84 seats on Lancashire County Council are up for election on Thursday May 1, with those elected due to serve a four year term as a county councillor.

The county council provides important local government services in Lancashire including education, fostering and adoption, health and social care, cultural services, libraries and archives, registering births, deaths and marriages, recycling, Trading Standards and highways and transport.

Mark Wynn, returning officer for the Lancashire County Council elections, said: "The county council is responsible for providing local services that everyone relies on. The elections in May are your chance to choose the people who will take important decisions about those services in the coming years.

"But you can only have your say in those elections if you are registered to vote. If you are not yet registered to vote, or wish to apply for a postal vote, there is still time, but you need to act now as the deadline is fast approaching."

Anyone who requires support to help them to register to vote can visit their local library.

Support will also be given to help people complete the Voter Authority Certificate.

An appointment may be required so people are asked to check with their local library.

Visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/elections/ to find out more about the upcoming elections including information and advice about how to register to vote.