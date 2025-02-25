Reform UK launch branch for Morecambe and Lunesdale

The inaugural members' meeting of the Morecambe & Lunesdale Branch of Reform UK took place at the Alhambra Theatre in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 70 people attended and heard from the chairman by way of introduction followed by addresses from Rob Irvine, Barry Parsons, and the Reform UK regional director Paul Nuttall.

A questions and answers session followed.

The purpose of the meeting was to formally announce that the branch would be contesting the Lancashire County Council elections that take place on May 1 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inaugural members' meeting of the Morecambe & Lunesdale Branch of Reform UK took place at the Alhambra Theatre in Morecambe.

The meeting heard that the branch was actively seeking members who wished to stand in these elections, others who could help in the campaign, and local issues of concern that could be used in the campaign.

A sum of £95 was collected to help fund the campaign.

Following the meeting a committee was formed and the following appointments made: chairman Roger Muckle, vice chairman Barry Parsons, secretary Amanda Dalton, treasurer Rob Irvine, and campaign manager Brian Moore.

Following the meeting a number of groups were set up including a Volunteers Group consisting of 25 local individuals who want to help promote Reform Uk and support the candidates with their electioneering.

If anyone wishes to join these groups please email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branch will be contesting the County divisions of Heysham, Morecambe South, Morecambe Central, Morecambe North, and Lancaster Rural North.

Those successfully adopted to stand in these seats will be announced shortly.

In addition to the above the party will be assisting neighbours in Lancaster and Wyre to campaign for the Lancaster Rural East seat.

Given the large rural area covered by the constituency, and the national policies implemented by the Labour Government it is expected that the common-sense Reform UK policies towards farmers and agriculture generally, will find a great deal of support amongst the rural electorate.

There is also going to be a by-election in the Torrisholme Ward for a vacancy on Morecambe Town Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This election will be on the same day of the County elections although this is still to be confirmed.

An announcement of the Candidate for this Ward will be made soon.

A second full members meeting will be called soon to which everyone interested in supporting Reform UK will be invited.

If you have any queries, want to help in the forthcoming election campaign, or make a donation to the branch, then please get in touch at [email protected].