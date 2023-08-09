Red Arrows flying over Lancaster this Friday on way to Blackpool Airshow
Part of their route will bring them over Lancaster, from the north they will pass close to Carnforth then south approximately over Lancaster Castle and onward over Galgate.
This is an approximate route and they are due over Lancaster at 4.22pm (again approximately).
Blackpool Air Show takes place this weekend August 12-13.
Thousands are expected to line the promenade to watch the annual spectacle.
The magnificent Red Arrows will perform a display, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Breitling wing-walkers.
The displays take place in skies between North and Central Pier and over Tower Festival Headland and the tower itself.
Spectators are expected to line the promenade along the whole of that route, which spans around half a mile.
The Red Arrows will be doing their display at 2pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.