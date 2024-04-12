Recreation of the gothic classic Frankenstein comes to Lancaster

imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse are set to bring a thrilling and moving new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale, Frankenstein to the Dukes in Lancaster from April 24-27.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Apr 2024, 10:56 BST
Actors Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia in imitating the dog's adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale, Frankenstein coming to The Dukes, Lancaster. Picture by Ed Waring.Actors Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia in imitating the dog's adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale, Frankenstein coming to The Dukes, Lancaster. Picture by Ed Waring.
Actors Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia in imitating the dog's adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale, Frankenstein coming to The Dukes, Lancaster. Picture by Ed Waring.

This bold multimedia exploration of the timeless tale delves into the novel’s themes of fear and anxiety, posing the question ‘what is it to be human?’.

Georgia-Mae Myers (Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre; Wars of the Roses & Henry VI – Rebellion, Royal Shakespeare Company; and Dismissed, Soho Theatre) and

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nedum Okonyia (Possession, Arcola Theatre) play all the roles across parallel narratives, threading together the story of Frankenstein in the late 1700s with a contemporary

conversation between a young couple who discover they are expecting a child and are fearful of what it means to bring life into the world.

Frankenstein comes to The Dukes, Lancaster from April 24-27 April at 7.30pm (matinee April 25 at 1pm and April 27 at 2pm)

Call the box office tel: 01524 598500 or visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/frankenstein

Related topics:LancasterLeeds Playhouse
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice