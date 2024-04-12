Actors Georgia-Mae Myers and Nedum Okonyia in imitating the dog's adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale, Frankenstein coming to The Dukes, Lancaster. Picture by Ed Waring.

This bold multimedia exploration of the timeless tale delves into the novel’s themes of fear and anxiety, posing the question ‘what is it to be human?’.

Georgia-Mae Myers (Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre; Wars of the Roses & Henry VI – Rebellion, Royal Shakespeare Company; and Dismissed, Soho Theatre) and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nedum Okonyia (Possession, Arcola Theatre) play all the roles across parallel narratives, threading together the story of Frankenstein in the late 1700s with a contemporary

conversation between a young couple who discover they are expecting a child and are fearful of what it means to bring life into the world.

Frankenstein comes to The Dukes, Lancaster from April 24-27 April at 7.30pm (matinee April 25 at 1pm and April 27 at 2pm)