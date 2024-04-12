Recreation of the gothic classic Frankenstein comes to Lancaster
This bold multimedia exploration of the timeless tale delves into the novel’s themes of fear and anxiety, posing the question ‘what is it to be human?’.
Georgia-Mae Myers (Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre; Wars of the Roses & Henry VI – Rebellion, Royal Shakespeare Company; and Dismissed, Soho Theatre) and
Nedum Okonyia (Possession, Arcola Theatre) play all the roles across parallel narratives, threading together the story of Frankenstein in the late 1700s with a contemporary
conversation between a young couple who discover they are expecting a child and are fearful of what it means to bring life into the world.
Frankenstein comes to The Dukes, Lancaster from April 24-27 April at 7.30pm (matinee April 25 at 1pm and April 27 at 2pm)
Call the box office tel: 01524 598500 or visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/frankenstein